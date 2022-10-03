LAURINBURG —Ahead of elections this fall, the League of Women Voters of NC offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help North Carolina voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411.org provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

Voters in 40 counties, including Scotland County – which are represented by 16 local League of Women Voters organizations – can also access personalized candidate voter guides, from the federal level races down to the local school board elections, just by entering their street address.

VOTE411.org continues the commitment of the League of Women Voters to provide the information voters need to become empowered citizens. From the League’s founding in February 1920, it has been dedicated to the belief that citizens should play a critical role in our democracy.

“The MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of League of Women Voters of NC is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Scotland County voters,” said Martha Roblee, Unit Coordinator. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan, so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on November 8!”

Election day is on November 8. The one-stop, in-person early voting period begins on October 20. November 1 is the deadline to submit an absentee ballot request.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.