LAURINBURG — With less than 6% of ticket sales for the Scotland County Highland Games coming from local residents, a new event has bloomed in hopes of gaining interest.

The first Highland Fling will be on Sept. 30 and begins at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Laurinburg. The free event will bring together the downtown merchants and the Highland Games with McDuffie Square being full of events.

“There’s going to be something for everyone in the family,” said Downtown Development coordinator Mary Allison Yancey. “This will be our first time, outside of the farmers’ markets, having an event in McDuffie Square Park so we’re extremely excited about having it out there.”

The square will be closed off for parking and have food trucks out for people to enjoy along with live entertainment.

“Bring a chair and come relax downtown,” Yancey said. “We’ll be having kids’ athletic games along with some of the Highland athletes out there sporting their gear so that everyone can get an idea of what Saturday has to offer.”

The live acts include Colin Grant-Adams, Jamie Laval, North of Argyll, and the headliner Seven Nations who will perform at 8 p.m.

The downtown merchants will also be participating in the event with a Sip and Shop downtown by staying open later and offering promotions. Fore’s Family Restaurant and Railroad Bar and Grill will also have specials in connection to the event as well.

“We’re so excited this is a much-needed and long-awaited event to connect our incredible Highland Games to the rest of our community by bringing it downtown,” Yancey said. “We love that there’s been so much involvement and enthusiasm to make this event happen.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange