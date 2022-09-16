Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Donna Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their unsecured residence and stole miscellaneous tools, sheetrock, plywood and a water heater.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rocky Ford Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a 65-inch TV, a laptop, model cars, a tool box with assorted tools, a weedeater, an air compressor, a pushmower and motorcycle.

LAURINBURG — Locklear Farms on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone broke in but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9 that unknown persons stole their Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm.

LAUREL HILL — The Dollar General reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9 that unknown persons had cut the lock on the box that had propane tanks in it. The store then reported on Sept. 11 that someone had come back and stolen 7 tanks.

LAUREL HILL — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Andrew Jackson Highway after it was reported that a catalytic convertor was stolen off a Ford Expedition.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11 that a semi-automatic rifle was stolen from their residence. A juvenile was found in possession of the firearm the next day and was arrested.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hackamore Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen three 9mm Taurus firearms.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Cronly Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that their Huffy bicycle was stolen two weeks prior.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Wednesday that two iPhone 12 mini’s and an iPhone 12. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a white tshirt, white and black sweats and black shoes. He left in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and North Caledonia Road after it was reported that three black males were in a pickup truck shooting into the air.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Calhoun Road on Monday after it was reported that a 2017 Dodge Journey was left on the side of the road when it broke down and when the owner returned it had been set on fire.

WAGRAM — The Sheriff’s Office responded to White Street on Monday after it was reported that a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro had been set on fire.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hasty Road on Wednesday after a house was caught on fire after a 7-year-old lit a blanket on fire. There was estimated $15,000 damage.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating an assault on an 86-year-old Scottish Pines Rehabilitation resident after it was reported Thursday. The victim had minor wounds to their face and arms.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a door knob was knocked off their storage building.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Katawba Drive reported to the police department on Monday that their bank account was hacked into but it wasn’t reported that anything was taken.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kadedra Ellison, 25, of Kennedy Street was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny and resist, delay and obstruct after stealing assorted meat products from the Piggly Wiggly. She was jailed under a $5,000 bond

LAURINBURG — Abigail Willis, 22, of Havelock was arrested Monday on an order for arrest for failure to appear in Craven County for two counts of driving while license revoked. She was given a $4,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Quaterio Southerland, 25, of Muse Street was arrested Monday for an order for arrest from Cumberland County for failure to return rental property and possession of marijuana. He was given an $11,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael White, 18, of Carriage Circle was arrested Tuesday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Demitchel Scurlock, 30, of Raeford was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and felony fleeing to elude arrest. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Zack Locklear, 40, of Maxton was arrested Tuesday for possession of a stolen vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Robert Harbin, 71, of Oak Street was arrested Wednesday for a warrant out of Georgia for parole violation. He wasn’t given a bond and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

LAURINBURG — Cari Clark, 39, of Hasty Road was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon on courthouse premises and possession of a firearm by a felon. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shauna Flowers, 44, of Butler Street was arrested Thursday for felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and other traffic violations. She was given a $2,500 bond.

