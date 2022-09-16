Lady Scots’ Madison Dixon tips the ball over the net against Lee County Thursday night.

The Lady Scots’ duo of Jenna Luquer (9) and Lindsay Locklear go for the block against Lee County Thursday night.

LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots volleyball team (7-4) swept the Lee County Yellow Jackets (5-6) Thursday night to move to 3-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The set scores were 25-16, 27-25, and 25-15.

The Lady Scots caught momentum early in the game, going up 7-1 in the first set and winning pretty handily.

In the second set, the Lady Scots would find themselves down 23-18 but would go on a 6-0 run to take a 24-23 lead before sealing the set victory by two.

In the third set, the Lady Scots continued to build off the momentum they gained at the end of the second set and would go on to win the set and series. It’s only the second time this season that the Yellow Jackets have been swept (the first being against Pinecrest).

McKenzie Farr finished with five solo blocks and two assisted blocks.

Addison Johnson recorded nine kills, four digs, three aces, two solo blocks, and two assisted blocks.

Jenna Luquer tallied nine kills, two digs, and an ace.

Lindsay Locklear had five kills, three aces, and a solo block.

After the match, Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said he knew this Yellow Jackets team would be aggressive along the net, and that his team had to match it, especially after Tuesday’s loss to Pinecrest.

“We’ve been working on blocking more at the net after facing Pinecrest. We realized we’ve got to get some touches at the net, so we worked a little bit on that (Wednesday) and it helped out a lot today,” Romaine said.

Romaine was particularly impressed with Farr in the middle and her blocking throughout the game.

“McKenzie played great tonight,” he said. “She has really stepped up for us a lot in the middle there.”

It’s not just the toughness of the Lady Scots that helps them win though. Romaine has preached selflessness and leadership to his players.

“The biggest thing we’ve talked about for the last couple of weeks, is we have to take ownership,” he said. “When you mess up, you have to take ownership, come back together, talk it out real quick in your huddle, and go right back out at it.”

And, coming off a loss to Pinecrest, Romaine couldn’t be more proud of the way his team came together to sweep a very good Yellow Jackets team.

“We knew this was a must-win,” Romaine said. “All-around, we played well I felt.”

The Lady Scots will get a four-day break before facing the Richmond Raiders on the road Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Rockingham.

