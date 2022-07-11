LAUREL HILL ─ A Gibson man is wanted after a Saturday night shooting.

According to Capt. Randy Dover from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Timonte Ykwon Purvis, 24, of Gibson is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of Caleb Jaliek Milles, 22, of Laurel Hill.

Milles was found shot Saturday on Old Wire Road after deputies were called out in reference to a subject being shot. Milles was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Purvis is considered to be armed and dangerous and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for any tips about his whereabouts. Tips can be made to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or if the tipster wants to remain anonymous you can contact the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, via the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com