LAURINBURG — Many are aware of the importance of safety around pools and at the beach. Most drownings or near-drowning incidents happen when a child falls into a pool or is left alone in the bathtub. Did you know spas/hot tubs, toilets and buckets can also be a hazard? Distractions make for tragedies, and the younger the child, the greater the risk. Child drownings continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years of age, and second leading cause of preventable death through age 15.

The National Safety Council along with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are encouraging everyone to keep water safety a priority to reduce child drowning in pools and spas. CPSC reports show fatal drownings and nonfatal drowning injuries in children under age 15 remain high and nonfatal drowning injuries spiked by 17% in 2021.

CPSC’s latest data for the United States show that:

· From 2019 through 2021, 80% of children treated in emergency departments for pool or spa-related, nonfatal drowning injuries were younger than 5 years of age.

· Pool or spa-related, hospital department treated, nonfatal drowning injuries involving children younger than 15 years of age spiked 17% in 2021 with 6,800 injuries reported compared to 2020 with 5,800.

· Where known, 73% of nonfatal incidents in children under age 5 that led to ER visits occurred at a residence, compared to nearly 27% that occurred in a public location.

· Two-thirds of reported fatal drowning in pools or spas occurred in residential settings such as the victim’s home, the house of a family member or friend or a neighbor’s residence.

Most parents think water safety is first and foremost on their minds whenever they are enjoying summer activities with their young kids. But when the unthinkable happens, caregivers often say “I only looked away for a second.” Distractions make for tragedies and that is why it is imperative parents/caregivers are always aware and be in the present moment with your children.

Here are a few water safety precautions:

· Don’t go in the water unless you know how to swim and never swim alone.

· Never leave your child alone; if you have to leave take your child with you.

· Find age-appropriate swim lessons for your child, but keep in mind that lessons do not make your child drown-proof.

· Lifeguards are not babysitters; always keep your eyes on your child.

· Don’t let children play around drains and suction fittings.

· Never consume alcohol when operating a boat, and always make sure everyone is wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets. Alcohol is involved in about half of all male teen drownings (KidsHealth.org)

· Don’t underestimate the power of water; even rivers and lakes can have undertows.

· Do not dive in unfamiliar areas and do not push or jump on others

· Always have a first aid kit and emergency contacts handy.

· Get training in CPR.

· If a child is missing – check the water first.

Every pool, every lake and every warm summer day holds the possibility of new, fun summer experiences. All you need to add is your undivided attention. For more information about water safety or statistics, there are several websites – KidsHealth.org; PoolSafely.gov; CDC.gov; National Safety Council and others you can visit.