LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 13 inspections of area food service locations during the month of June.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location, and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— June 2: Wagram School Cafeteria, Wagram, 96.5

— June 3: Scotia Village Cafe, Laurinburg, 97

— June 7: Carlie C’s IGA Meat Market, Laurinburg, 94.5

— June 7: Jerry’s Deli and Grill, Laurinburg, 94.5

— June 9: Food Lion South, Laurinburg, 98

— June 9: Wagram Nutrition Site, Wagram, 98.5

— June 10: Gilchrist Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 95.5

— June 13: Hampton Inn, Laurinburg, 96

— June 15: Railroad Bar and Grill, Laurinburg, 94

— June 16: General McArthur, Laurinburg, 94.5

— June 21: Scotland Memorial Hospital, Laurinburg, 95.5

— June 28: Quality Inn, Laurinburg, 96

— June 28: Rick’s Catering, Laurinburg, 96