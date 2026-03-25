Scots suffer most lopsided home loss in 15-2 defeat to Cape Fear

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High softball team (4-5) suffered its worst home loss of the season, 15-2, on Tuesday against the Cape Fear Colts.

“Capital U-G-L-Y, that’s exactly how we played,” head coach Adam Romain said. “There’s no coaching for this game; after the first and third innings, they were already in quit mode. We dropped fly balls, bobbled ground balls and overthrew everything; we deserved to lose.”

The Scots are experiencing their worst start since the 2017-18 season, and Tuesday’s defeat marked the most lopsided home loss they have faced this season. Scotland was outhit 10 to 0, and the Colts scored in every inning. Cape Fear held a 6-1 lead going into the third inning. Scotland would only score in the first and fourth innings, as they committed eight errors, which led to nine unearned runs.

Scots will be back at home on Wednesday versus Hoke County at 6 p.m.