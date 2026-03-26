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Scotland drops third straight in loss to Purnell Swett

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Scots junior Mavin McKenzie (3) delivers a pitch in the top of the second inning against Purnell Swett on March 24, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scots junior Mavin McKenzie (3) delivers a pitch in the top of the second inning against Purnell Swett on March 24, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball team (3-7) once again saw its promising lead slip away at home as the Purnell Swett Rams defeated the Scots, 13-4, on Tuesday.

The Scots held a 4-3 lead heading into the fifth inning, but a seven-run inning from the Rams proved to be the decisive blow, leaving Scotland unable to recover. The Scots had nine errors and seven unearned runs as their downward spiral continued, losing three straight.

Kaden Hunsucker would be the Scots’ top hitter, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Dawson Williams would go 2 for 3 with a walk.

Scotland will look to get back on the winning column at home against Western Harnett on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

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