PEMBROKE, NC – Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke announces the 2022-2023 Professional Artist Series featuring touring Broadway shows, dance, orchestras and concerts.

The series is a full season scheduled to run from October to April 2023. GPAC brings three Broadway shows, including a new family-friendly show, Anastasia, along with all-time favorites Legally Blonde and the 25th Anniversary tour of Chicago.

“There’s something for everyone in this year’s series,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Whether you’re looking for big Broadway, the best in symphony performances, or pop music, we welcome you to see all we have to offer.”

“A Night of John Williams” will open the season on October. 7, performed by the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and highlighting some of the world-renowned composer’s most famous film soundtracks.

The Nutcracker will ring in the holiday season on November 20, followed by the always popular UNCP Department of Music’s annual benefit concert, Holiday Extravaganza, featuring university faculty, staff and students.

Bringing in 2023 is Forever Young on January 20, which follows a group of friends as they discover the greatest musical hits of our time. The Lviv National Symphony of Ukraine will perform as part of a national tour that features a stop at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Also coming this spring is Dublin Irish Dance: Wings on March 13, featuring some of the world’s top Irish dancers.

During UNCP Homecoming on October 28, GPAC will present Tone Loc, Quad City DJs, C&C Music Factory and Digital Underground in an all-star 90s package. This bonus show will not be part of season subscriptions.

The full lineup features:

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra: A Night of John Williams, Friday, October 7

90’s Throwback: Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory, Quad City DJs and Digital Underground, Friday, October 28

Anastasia, Sunday, November 6

The Nutcracker, Sunday, November 20

Annual Holiday Extravaganza, Friday, December 2

Forever Young, Friday, January 20, 2023

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Dublin Irish Dance presents Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration, Monday, March 13, 2023

Legally Blonde – The Musical, Thursday, March 23, 2023

Chicago, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Season subscriptions are available now through the GPAC Box Office. Individual ticket sales will be announced at uncp.edu/gpac. For information, call 910.521.6361.

