June is Men’s Health Month, a national observance used to raise awareness about healthcare for men and encourage men and their families to practice and implement healthy living decisions, such as exercising and eating healthy. But most importantly, men should make seeing their doctor a priority. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States, on average, die 5 years earlier than women and die at higher rates from the three leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries.

“Here at CareSouth Carolina, we provide comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services for the entire family, said Jeri Andrews, Associate Medical Director for CareSouth Carolina. “We encourage everyone to visit their primary care provider at least once a year, regardless of your health status. As we celebrate men’s health month, we encourage all men to take charge of your health. If you would like to schedule a visit with one of our providers, please call one of our offices.”

CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

During May, the nation observed “Mental Health Month,” but June shines a light on men’s mental health. “According to the CDC, men die by suicide at higher rates than women, but are less likely to receive treatment, explains Amy Cook, Director of Behavioral Health for CareSouth Carolina. “Historically, the stigma related to men receiving mental health services was a barrier to treatment. Men were expected to be “tough and masculine”, focusing on protecting others while ignoring their own emotional needs.”

On the plus side, Cook said that “due to the increase in depression and anxiety in recent years, men have been more likely to seek mental health services. CareSouth Carolina offers Integrated Behavioral Health services which allows men to access counseling as needed while also addressing their medical needs,” she said. CareSouth Carolina strives to destigmatize mental health services through education, prevention, and treatment while enhancing the health and wellbeing of all our patients.”

