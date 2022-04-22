LAURINBURG — Get ready for a night of jazz this May.

The Arts Council of Scotland County is hosting an evening of jazz on May 14 at the Highlands. The event serves as a fundraiser to support the Storytelling Center of the Southeast. There will be two jazz bands, a catered dinner, dancing, a cash bar and a bourbon, scotch and tequila raffle.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Jazz Revolution, a band from Charlotte, will perform. This is the same band that the arts council hosted last summer in a free concert at Hammond Park. The group was so well received that the arts council wanted to bring them back. The UNC-Pembroke jazz combo will also perform that evening.

Tickets for the event are $55 and are available online at storyartscenter.org. To purchase tickets in person, visit the Scotland Arts Center, located at 131 Roper St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Thur. Tickets are also available at Terry’s Boutique.

The Jazz planning committee, which included Terry Gallman, Shirley McNair, Anne Todd and Dora Sharber, planned the fundraising event.

The Storytelling and Arts Center of the Southeast, Inc. (SACS), dba the Arts Council of Scotland County preserves and enriches performing and visual arts for children and adults of all ages through education, performances, research, workshops, professional development, and writing. As a catalyst for community and economic development in Scotland County, the Storytelling and Arts Center of the Southeast stimulates sustainable tourism, grows business, creates and maintains jobs, and promotes Scotland County as a tourist retirement destination by advancing artistic excellence and cultural activities.