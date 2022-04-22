The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Governor’s Highway Safety Speed a Little Lose a Lot Easter Holiday Speed campaign from April 11-17 with saturation patrols on US 74 from the Richmond County Line to the 70mph Bypass in its continuing efforts to slow down speeders traveling through Scotland County and to reduce the amount of traffic collisions in Scotland County here are the results:

Speeders: 49

Driving while License Revoked: 7

Other traffic violations: 21

Total: 77 violations