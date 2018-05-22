Laurinburg man killed in work accident at Smithfield Mill

Jacobs Jacobs

LAURINBURG — A 30-year-old Scotland County man has died in an accident at Smithfield Feed Mill.

James Earl Jacobs of Salley McNair Road died Thursday morning after he was hit by a large, front-end loader at the mill on Andrew Jackson Highway, according to Det. Jessica Sadonikov of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was his first day back on the job. He had been unemployed, but had worked for them last year and came back,” Sadovnikov said. “As he was walking back out to the area of his assignment, an individual operating a front-end loader ran over Jacobs and killed him.”

The incident appears to be accidental in nature. Both OSHA — Occupational Safety and Health Administration — and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigated and have closed their enquiries into the matter.

No charges will be filed.

“We couldn’t find any signs of intent,” Sadovnikov said.

Sadonikov said Jacobs died instantly after being struck by the 58,000 pound machine.

The medical examiner has not released a report or ruled on the exact cause of death.

Sadovnikov said Jacobs had been living in Scotland County for some time, but had family in Hoke and Robeson counties.

Representatives of Smithfield’s Grain could not be reached for comment.

Jacobs is survived by his wife Brittney Bryant, a son, and two daughters.

Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

