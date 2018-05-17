Man gets life for 2013 Laurinburg killing

Demonsha Clegg Demonsha Clegg

LAURINBURG — A Rowland man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of 21-year-old student in 2013, according to officials with the Scotland County Superior Court.

Timarius Baker, 26, was sentenced after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death Demonsha Clegg of Raeford.

Deputies said Clegg was found shot to death on Plantation Road near Laurinburg on Dec. 1 2013. Authorities said the young woman was shot several times in the abdomen.

Baker also stole her car and then set it on fire, according to deputies.

Clegg, a student at Elizabeth City State University, was home visiting family during Thanksgiving break before going to a nightclub in Marlboro County, S.C., early on the morning of Dec. 1. Clegg met Baker at the club, he said, and they allegedly left in her vehicle.

Clegg’s body was found about later that morning.

The next day, her burned-out vehicle was found in Rowland.

Clegg had planned to return to school Sunday afternoon.

Baker, of West Church Street, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with first-degree murder. He also was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Demonsha Clegg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_demonsha-clegg-1.jpg Demonsha Clegg

Demonsha Clegg, 21, found on Plantation Road