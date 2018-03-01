74-year-old man shoots woman before killing himself

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Police process the scene of a shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition on Wednesday on Main Street/US 401 in Wagram. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Police process the scene of a shooting that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition on Wednesday on Main Street/US 401 in Wagram.

WAGRAM — A domestic dispute that led to a shooting, left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Wednesday afternoon a dispute between Henderson Clarke, 74, and Marilyn Gillespie, 51, came to a head at a home in Wagram on Ace Drive off North Turnpike Road.

“Gillespie was shot several times at the home,” said Wagram Police Chief Kenneth Locklear. “It then ensued in a vehicle pursuit between the two of them that ended in Wagram.”

After being shot, Gillespie got into her older model Buick and drove away from the scene towards Main Street/US 401. Clarke, got into his vehicle and followed Gillespie almost 5 miles. Clarke caught up to Gillespie at the intersection of Main Street and Riverton Road in Wagram, where he fired several more shots.

According to Locklear, upon arrival of police Gillespie was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital where she is in critical condition. Clarke was found dead at the scene due to self-inflicted injuries.

Lanes in both directions of Main Street/US 401 were re-routed as police processed the scene. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was assisting at the scene.

Wagram Elementary School or Shaw Academy were not put on lockdown after consultations with law enforcement, according to school officials.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The event is still under investigation.

