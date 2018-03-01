Two file for county board, one for sheriff

LAURINBURG —Three people filed for election on Wednesday, the last day of the filing period, including two for county commissioner and one for sheriff.
Tim Ivey, a Republican has filed for county commissioner representing Stewartsville while Linda Tindall, a Democrat, filed for county commissioner for Springhill.
Mitch Johnson has filed for sheriff.
Ivey
Ivey, who is retired is a former vice president of the executive office for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase and a former vice president of Transouth Financial.
Ivey said he would work to make Scotland County attractive to businesses and families.
“I want to see this county grow again. For all the people,” he said in a statement. “We have so much to offer that is not being tapped into, for the potential of growth. I would like to be instrumental in bringing ideas to the table to lure prospective businesses large and small to our area.
“Our largest obstacle to this is our current tax rates. We need strong fiscal controls and reviews of all aspects of the county.”
Ivey sits on the Board of Adjustment for the city of Laurinburg. He also is a former member and secretary/treasurer of the Laurinburg Fire Department.
He also served on the on the board of directors with the Florida Financial Services Association and as a former chairman of the Board of Advisory Council for ALSCO, National.
He a 1983 graduate of Scotland High School and the AFSA Management Program at UNC Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School.
He is married Tammy Culbreth Ivey and has three children.
Tindall
Tindall has filed for the Springhill seat on the county board. She has served on the Wagram Town Board of Commissioners for 16 years.
“I look forward to working with the people of Scotland County and Wagram,” she said in a statement. “I will do my best to serve the citizens. I thank you and see you at he polls.”
She has have two children and attend Raeford Presbyterian Church. She lives in Deercroft.
Johnson
Johnson has filed to become the next sheriff.
He began with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 serving as a detention officer, deputy, civil office lieutenant, captain of patrol, chief deputy of operations and captain of support services. He retired on Jan. 1, 2018.
After graduating from Schotland High School in 1983, Mitchell enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
He is also a is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a B.S. In Workforce Education and Development.
Johnson has been the pastor of JOY Ministries in Laurinburg since 2002.
Also filing this period were:
Sheriff
Republican
Incumbent Ralph Kersey
Democrat
Challenger John Martin
Challenger Mitch Johnson
County board
Spring Hill, Democrat
Incumbent Betty Blue Gholston-
Challenger Linda Tindall
Spring Hill, Republican
Challenger Bo Frizzell
Stewartsville, Democrat
Incumbent Carol McCall
Incumbent Guy McCook
Challenger Terence Williams
Challenger Jeremy Baker
Challenger Matthew Block
Stewartsville Republican
Tim Ivey
School board
At-large
Incumbent Summer Woodside
Challenger Darrell Gibson
Challenger Jacob E. Pate
Stewartsville
Incumbent Herman Tyson
Incumbent Raymond Hyatt
Challenger Gary Mauk
Clerk of Court
Incumbent Philip McRae
U.S. House 9th District
Republican
Incumbent Robert Pittenger
Challenger Mark Harris
Challenger Clarence Goins
Democrat
Challenger Dan McCready
Challenger Christian Cano
Libertarian
Challenger Jeff Scott
State Senate 25
Republican
Incumbent Tom McInnis
Challenger Michelle Lexo
Democrat
Challenger Helen Mills
State House 48
Democrat
Incumbent Garland Pierce
Republican
Challenger John Imbaratto
Challenger Frances Walker
