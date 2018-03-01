Two file for county board, one for sheriff

Tim Ivey Tim Ivey

LAURINBURG —Three people filed for election on Wednesday, the last day of the filing period, including two for county commissioner and one for sheriff.

Tim Ivey, a Republican has filed for county commissioner representing Stewartsville while Linda Tindall, a Democrat, filed for county commissioner for Springhill.

Mitch Johnson has filed for sheriff.

Ivey

Ivey, who is retired is a former vice president of the executive office for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase and a former vice president of Transouth Financial.

Ivey said he would work to make Scotland County attractive to businesses and families.

“I want to see this county grow again. For all the people,” he said in a statement. “We have so much to offer that is not being tapped into, for the potential of growth. I would like to be instrumental in bringing ideas to the table to lure prospective businesses large and small to our area.

“Our largest obstacle to this is our current tax rates. We need strong fiscal controls and reviews of all aspects of the county.”

Ivey sits on the Board of Adjustment for the city of Laurinburg. He also is a former member and secretary/treasurer of the Laurinburg Fire Department.

He also served on the on the board of directors with the Florida Financial Services Association and as a former chairman of the Board of Advisory Council for ALSCO, National.

He a 1983 graduate of Scotland High School and the AFSA Management Program at UNC Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School.

He is married Tammy Culbreth Ivey and has three children.

Tindall

Tindall has filed for the Springhill seat on the county board. She has served on the Wagram Town Board of Commissioners for 16 years.

“I look forward to working with the people of Scotland County and Wagram,” she said in a statement. “I will do my best to serve the citizens. I thank you and see you at he polls.”

She has have two children and attend Raeford Presbyterian Church. She lives in Deercroft.

Johnson

Johnson has filed to become the next sheriff.

He began with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 serving as a detention officer, deputy, civil office lieutenant, captain of patrol, chief deputy of operations and captain of support services. He retired on Jan. 1, 2018.

After graduating from Schotland High School in 1983, Mitchell enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

He is also a is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a B.S. In Workforce Education and Development.

Johnson has been the pastor of JOY Ministries in Laurinburg since 2002.

Also filing this period were:

Sheriff

Republican

Incumbent Ralph Kersey

Democrat

Challenger John Martin

Challenger Mitch Johnson

County board

Spring Hill, Democrat

Incumbent Betty Blue Gholston-

Challenger Linda Tindall

Spring Hill, Republican

Challenger Bo Frizzell

Stewartsville, Democrat

Incumbent Carol McCall

Incumbent Guy McCook

Challenger Terence Williams

Challenger Jeremy Baker

Challenger Matthew Block

Stewartsville Republican

Tim Ivey

School board

At-large

Incumbent Summer Woodside

Challenger Darrell Gibson

Challenger Jacob E. Pate

Stewartsville

Incumbent Herman Tyson

Incumbent Raymond Hyatt

Challenger Gary Mauk

Clerk of Court

Incumbent Philip McRae

U.S. House 9th District

Republican

Incumbent Robert Pittenger

Challenger Mark Harris

Challenger Clarence Goins

Democrat

Challenger Dan McCready

Challenger Christian Cano

Libertarian

Challenger Jeff Scott

State Senate 25

Republican

Incumbent Tom McInnis

Challenger Michelle Lexo

Democrat

Challenger Helen Mills

State House 48

Democrat

Incumbent Garland Pierce

Republican

Challenger John Imbaratto

Challenger Frances Walker

Scott Witten Editor

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023