SANFORD — The Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team was defeated 10-1 by the Southern Lee Cavaliers in Tuesday’s road match.

The loss is the fifth consecutive for Scotland (2-7-1, 0-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference).

Emma Clark had one goal on four shots for Scotland; Emma Houg was credited with the assist. Caydence Deese had nine saves and Addison Anderson had seven in goal.

Southern Lee moved to 7-5 with a 1-4 SAC mark with the victory.

Scotland takes on nonconference South View in Hope Mills on Thursday.

Scotland baseball against Lee County suspended

The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team had its game against the Lee County Yellow Jackets suspended at 1-1 in the fourth inning Tuesday night in Sanford due to lightning.

The game will be continued on Wednesday at 5 p.m.