Optimist results from April 16

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Miyako’s Japanese Cuisine played Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas Farms played Johnson Brothers Construction.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

AYM Fitness def. Lucas Sales & Service 10-1.

Leading hitters: not available.

McCarter Electric def. General McArthur’s 8-2.

Leading hitters: Chandler Wallace and Maverick Oxendine.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Pizza Inn def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 10-0.

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn — Hayden; McDuff’s — Chandler Quick.

Tricoast Mechanical def. Tricoast Insulation 5-1.

Leading hitters: Tricoast Mechanical — Bentley Locklear; Tricoast Insulation — Hunter Wagner.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play.

Realty World 8U Softball

Sheriff’s Office def. State Farm 4-1.

Leading hitters: Multiple players had the same amount of hits.

Quality Oil def. Hayes Forest Products 5-0.

Leading hitters: Multiple players had the same amount of hits.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

First Bank def. Scotland Healthcare 4-3.

Leading hitters: First Bank — Emmarie; Scotland HC — Alivia Smith.

Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless.

Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus — Toriana Locklear; Be Relentless — Avery Chavis.