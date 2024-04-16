Optimist results from April 16
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Miyako’s Japanese Cuisine played Sheriff’s Office.
Lucas Farms played Johnson Brothers Construction.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
AYM Fitness def. Lucas Sales & Service 10-1.
Leading hitters: not available.
McCarter Electric def. General McArthur’s 8-2.
Leading hitters: Chandler Wallace and Maverick Oxendine.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Pizza Inn def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 10-0.
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn — Hayden; McDuff’s — Chandler Quick.
Tricoast Mechanical def. Tricoast Insulation 5-1.
Leading hitters: Tricoast Mechanical — Bentley Locklear; Tricoast Insulation — Hunter Wagner.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Realty World 8U Softball
Sheriff’s Office def. State Farm 4-1.
Leading hitters: Multiple players had the same amount of hits.
Quality Oil def. Hayes Forest Products 5-0.
Leading hitters: Multiple players had the same amount of hits.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
First Bank def. Scotland Healthcare 4-3.
Leading hitters: First Bank — Emmarie; Scotland HC — Alivia Smith.
Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless.
Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus — Toriana Locklear; Be Relentless — Avery Chavis.