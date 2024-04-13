SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team lost 16-0 in five innings on the road against the Pinecrest Patriots Friday night.

The win moved Pinecrest to 15-3 and 7-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play; the loss dropped Scotland to 8-6 and 5-3 in the SAC.

Pinecrest’s Bryant Kimbrell had three home runs and 10 RBIs; Connor Tepatti had a home run and two RBIs; Grayson Hudgins had a single and a home run with an RBI; Josh Slade had a double with two RBIs; Mitch Baek had a double with an RBI and Dylan Floyd and Eythan Reynolds each had a double.

Bohdi Robertson pitched all five frames to take the win, allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts to no walks.

Scotland’s Maddox Locklear pitched one inning and suffered the loss.

Scotland starts a two-game set against Lee County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Sanford; game two will be on Friday, April 19, in Laurinburg.