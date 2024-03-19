GREENSBORO — The St. Andrews Knights women’s lacrosse team scored its first victory on Saturday with a 15-2 decision at Greensboro College.

The NCAA Division III Pride (0-4) struck first with the game’s first goal when Keira Fenyo scored with 1:02 minutes remaining in the first quarter. St. Andrews’ A.J. Price answered 12 seconds later with a goal, tying the game at 1-1; Price scored again in the second quarter with a second unassisted goal to put the Knights up by one. Fenyo responded less than a minute later to knot the score at 2-2, but it was the last Pride goal of the matchup.

The Lady Knights scored five goals in the second quarter and another four in the third quarter, giving them a nine-point advantage at the start of the fourth quarter.

Alyssa Smith, Hailey Crozier and Price each added goals for St. Andrews in the fourth quarter.

Price was the hot hand throughout the contest, netting a career-high seven goals. Ariana Radno supported Price’s offensive prowess with a career-high performance of her own, finishing with four goals; three of her goals were unassisted.

Dani Seunath and Bekah Schuyler also contributed one goal to the successful offensive performance by the Lady Knights, which finished with 42 shots on goal and held the Pride to only seven shots.

The Lady Knights’ record moved to 1-9 with the win. Their next matchup will be at home on Saturday, March 23, against Appalachian Athletic Conference rival Tennessee Wesleyan at 11 a.m.