LAURINBURG — It’s time to lace up those running shoes as the Scotland Memorial Foundation prepares to host its 19th Annual FUNd Run.

The event will be held on April 20 with the spirit walk beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. The event will be slightly different this year according to Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan.

“Normally we are a part of the SpringFest on Main Street but since that event has changed dates, we are starting and ending the race on Railroad Street beside McDuffie Square,” McMillan said. “Our goal is to have 500 walkers or runners this year. We’ve had as many as 481 sign up but haven’t quite reached 500 yet.”

McMillan added they were unable to change the weekend due to the race company already being booked for the new SpringFest weekend, which will be April 13 in partnership with the Suds and Swine BBQ Festival.

“Anyone who wants to register can do so up until that morning, but the t-shirts and goody bags we have are not guaranteed for the day of,” McMillan said. “We have an updated USATF-certified course this year since we have a new start/finish but it will still wind through downtown and around Hammond Park.”

After the run, starting at 10 a.m. will be the first FUNdFest which will be open to anyone in the community. The event will have a Kid’s Zone with inflatables and games, various vendors, food trucks, music, line dancing, Zumba and more.

“It’s a family-friendly healthy, fun day,” McMillan said. “Not only are you supporting a great cause but your kids can support their schools to win a grant.”

Schools across the region are being challenged by the Foundation for a second year of grant money to be used for anything associated with health and fitness.

First place will receive $1,000, second place will win $750 and third place will win $500. Last year 16 schools from across the region participated with 79 students signing up to run or walk. The winner last year was Sycamore Lane Elementary School.

Other new things this year include the honoring of cancer survivors during the event in place of the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center holding a spring Cancer Survivor’s Day.

“Each year much of the funds raised through the FUNd Run go to support our cancer patients,” McMillan said. “Folks are encouraged to purchase spirit markers which line Railroad Street so our walkers and runners can view them. They often honor cancer survivors or simply offer words of encouragement to our runners. It will be nice to have our cancer survivors there to join in this event that has supported them for years.”

The survivors will be honored after the race from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be obstacle course competitions this year with the local first responders battling it out to win the first Battle of the Badges.

“We hope the community comes to cheer them on,” McMillan added. “It will take place during the festival after the race and we will have a schedule of the activities soon.”

The Spirit Markers are available again for purchase for those who want to memorialize someone who has had cancer or can be used to write messages of encouragement for the runners. The spirit markers are $100 and after the Saturday race will go to Lauchwood Drive so people can drive by and see them.

McMillan added they are looking to have 125 volunteers to help out during the day of the event. Anyone can sign up and the Foundation tracks hours for anyone who may need recorded service hours.

To sign up for the event visit scotlandhealth.org or by visiting https://www.scotlandhealth.org/scotland-memorial-foundation/fund-run.

For more information about the Foundation call the Foundation Office at 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandmemorialfoundation.org.