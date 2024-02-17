Current ECU infielder/pitcher becomes first D-1 baseball player to play with prosthetic leg

GREENVILLE — Former Scotland High and current East Carolina infielder/pitcher Parker Byrd became the first player in Division I baseball history to play with a prosthetic leg Friday night in the Pirates’ 16-2 season-opening win against Rider.

Byrd, a sophomore, went to the plate as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning with the score 11-2; Byrd was walked on a 3-1 pitch to first base, which received a standing ovation from the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium fans in attendance.

“That’s chill bumps right there just all in all,” Byrd said in a video posted on the “Pirate Radio TV” YouTube channel. “I was going to the home deck circle, and I just started hearing the wave of the crowd, so I mean, it was really cool.”

The historic moment was discussed across multiple sports media platforms, including ESPN, Barstool Sports and The Athletic.

Byrd suffered a boating accident that left him without part of his right leg in July 2022 while tubing with friends in Bath Creek; Byrd went through 22 surgeries because of the incident.

Byrd recently returned to Scotland County to give his testimony at Northview Harvest Ministries on Jan. 21.