NEW ORLEANS — Former Scotland High and current North Carolina Central defensive back Manny Smith was picked to be in the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, to be played on Feb. 24, 2024, at 4 p.m. EST at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

Smith, who graduated from Scotland in 2018, has played five seasons for NC Central, redshirting in his first season with the program. For his college career, Smith has 213 tackles (143 solo), nine tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions, sacks, and fumble recoveries each. This season, Smith has 46 tackles (31 solo) and an interception, tackle for loss, and forced fumble.

According to its website, the HBCU Legacy Bowl is “a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

The game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.