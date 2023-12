TROY — The Scotland men’s wrestling team lost 79-0 to the Montgomery Central Timberwolves in a tri-meet with Ledford Wednesday night.

Scotland’s results against Ledford were unavailable at press time.

The Timberwolves had 10 wins by pin, two by technical fall, and one by decision; Scotland forfeited the 120-pound match.

Scotland wrestles again in a quad-meet with Wheatmore and West Forsyth at Piedmont in Monroe on Wednesday.