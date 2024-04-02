SHALLOTTE — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team defeated the McMichael Phoenix 7-1 on the first day of the West Brunswick Beach Diamond Invitational Monday.

Both programs were ranked within the top 25 of North Carolina by MaxPreps as of Monday.

Scotland (8-0) was ahead 3-0 following two runs in the second inning and one in the third before McMichael (11-2) ended the Lady Scots’ shutout bid with a run in the fourth; Scotland scored another run in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth, ultimately putting away the Phoenix.

Marissa Smith had two runs, a triple and an RBI for Scotland; Ramsey Hale had two runs and one hit; Addison Lewis had a run on a hit with two RBIs; Addison Johnson had a run on a hit with an RBI; Avery Stutts had a double with two RBIs and Madison Dixon had a double with an RBI.

Stutts threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Kortnie Fletcher scored McMichael’s only run and Kora Ingle had a hit with an RBI.

Dakota Redmon allowed four earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks to take the loss.

Scotland plays West Stanly in the invitational on Tuesday.

Scotland baseball defeats Western Harnett in nailbiter

The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team edged the Western Harnett Eagles 4-3 in the first round of the Bulldog Invitational Easter Tournament’s consolation bracket Tuesday at Terry Sanford in Fayetteville.

Scotland lost to Triton 6-3 in the opening round on Saturday.

Scotland (8-3) scored all four of its runs in the first inning; Western Harnett (4-10) made it 4-2 in the fourth, then added its third and final run in the fifth.

Scotland had just one hit, which came from Cameron Cole, and had three walks; Maddox Locklear, Logan Adner, Dawson Williams and Thomas Taylor each scored one of Scotland’s runs, with Williams adding an RBI, and Kaden Hunsucker had two RBIs.

Locklear was awarded the win on the bump, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks; Robbie Peed earned the save.

Bryson Pope, Tristan Giddens and JJ Moore each scored a run for Western Harnett, which finished with six hits; Jackson Rosser had two hits with two RBIs and Lawton Hickman had two hits.

Pope gave up three unearned runs and one hit with four strikeouts and three walks across all seven innings, taking the loss.