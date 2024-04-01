Spring is here, but that’s not the only reason to rejoice. For my family, like many of you, this time is especially joyous because it’s Easter.

Every Easter, I reflect on the hope and redemption that Jesus’s resurrection brings, and how even out of darkness, there is new light. Even during this hopeful season, it is difficult to ignore the many challenges you and your family continue to face, including higher energy prices.

Right now, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents a gallon, which means families traveling for the Easter holiday are spending more at the pump. Too many folks are already struggling to make ends meet, and this is the last thing they need.

Unfortunately, since President Biden took office, he has continued to implement disastrous America-last energy policies causing these higher costs.

From stopping clean natural gas exports to our allies in Europe – crushing American jobs and creating a windfall for Putin’s war machine – to killing the Keystone XL pipeline to depleting our emergency oil reserves, President Biden has crushed American energy production and hiked up energy prices for you and your family.

This energy crisis is not the only hardship facing our nation. Month after month, the crisis Biden created at our southern border continues to get worse with no end in sight.

This past February, there were 189,922 illegal crossings at our southern border – the highest number ever recorded in February. This brings the total number of illegal border crossings nationwide to over 9 million, in addition to over 1.8 million known “gotaways” who avoided getting caught and are in an unknown location in our country.

It’s clear the Biden Administration’s failed open border policies are to blame for this invasion at our border. Earlier this year, House Republicans passed the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2), which will end the Biden Administration’s open border policies like catch-and-release, beef up Border Patrol agents, and restart construction of the border wall.

Whether it’s rising gas prices or the crisis at our border, things right now can often feel overwhelming. However, my faith keeps me hopeful for the future.

This Easter season, as my family and I celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we find renewed hope not only for ourselves but also for our nation.

As you gather with your loved ones during this special time, I encourage you to seek refuge in your faith and remember that brighter days are ahead. Please also keep in mind our military families – especially those who can’t be together this Easter. Renee, Lane, and I wish a blessed and happy Easter to all those celebrating. May God bless you, our military families, and our great nation.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress

Editor’s Note: The views of the author of this column do not necessarily reflect the views of The Laurinburg Exchange.