FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland women’s basketball team added another to its now nine-game win streak Monday night with a 64-40 nonconference victory at Westover.

Both teams were even after a quarter of play at 14-14, before a 25-point second quarter helped the Lady Scots get out to a 39-27 halftime lead; Scotland led 53-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Scotland (13-1) was paced by 30 points from Morgan Thompson; Alicia McClain scored 19 and Kayla Simmons added nine points.

Princess Canady scored 13 points, and Cheyenne Soles scored eight for the Wolverines (8-5).

Scotland hosts Richmond in men’s and women’s action on Tuesday.

Scotland men downed after Westover’s big second half

The Scotland men’s basketball team was outscored 50-17 in the second half by the Westover Wolverines, resulting in an 82-46 loss in Monday’s game in Fayetteville.

Scotland (7-9) hung with Westover (13-1) for the first 16 minutes, trailing only 32-29 at the half. But the Wolverines were able to use the big run out of the break to secure the win.

Scotland’s Jaiquez Caldwell scored 19 points, and Dylan Lampley and Shylan Harell each scored nine.