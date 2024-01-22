Few chairs were empty at the start of a service at Northview Harvest Ministries in Laurinburg Sunday night to hear Parker Byrd give his testimony.

Reverend Paul Lemmond of Scotland County’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Parker Byrd share a moment with a hug during a Sunday night service at Northview Harvest Ministries in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — When Parker Byrd endured a boating accident on July 23, 2023, that resulted in him having a below-the-knee amputation of his right leg, little did he know it’d be the beginning of what God was ready to use him for.

Since news of the incident spread around the country, opportunities arose for Byrd to speak on his faith and God’s plan for him, including an interview with the MLB Network.

Another came about Sunday night at Northview Harvest Ministries, where Byrd returned home to give his testimony in an event hosted by Scotland County’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.

“This is something I’ve really dreamed of ever since everything happened; just coming back and sharing my testimony to the people back home,” Byrd said. “I love this place with all my heart, always will be a Fighting Scot. I love Scotland County, and just sharing my story with these people is really everything because I love these guys so much, and they mean the world to me. So, just being able to share my story with them, it’s phenomenal.”

Byrd was a 2022 graduate of Scotland High School and a four-year varsity baseball team member. During his freshman year, he committed to play collegiately at East Carolina, and by the end of his senior season, was ranked as the top shortstop in North Carolina and the 75th-best baseball prospect in the country by Perfect Game.

But after Byrd had enrolled early at East Carolina to begin summer school, he and two teammates decided to go tubing on Bath Creek. Byrd’s legs were caught in the propeller of the boat they were using after Byrd fell off the tube and was using the rope the tube was connected with to return. But, the boat went in reverse, and the rope got caught in the propeller, pulling Byrd back with it.

“My friends took off their shirts, and the best they could, tied tourniquets around my legs; 911 was called extremely quick,” Byrd said during his testimony. “Our boat was unable to move because of the rope being caught in the propeller.”

After receiving help from a nurse on another boat that stopped to help, Byrd was eventually airlifted to East Carolina University Health Medical Center in Greenville, almost not making it there alive, he said.

“I was extremely close to dying,” Byrd said. “My blood pressure was extremely low; 60/30 to be exact. I, then, on the helicopter, had an out-of-body experience. I was sitting there, lying, and I could watch them operate on me. I knew that if I closed my eyes, I would never wake up.”

Byrd made it to the hospital, where nurses stopped the bleeding after six hours. He said, “They had to operate on me daily or every other day for the first 10 days.” Byrd went through 22 surgeries because of the accident.

But Byrd knew going through all this was a sign that God had a special plan for him.

“Trying to understand His purpose takes faith,” Byrd said. “My story is a story of many miracles and a whole lot of faith.”

Byrd desires to now spread God’s word through his story — and play baseball.

During his testimony, Byrd announced that he was told he made the 40-man roster for the East Carolina baseball team and said he was “in full participation with the team in the fall.”

“A year ago, I had no idea where I’d be today,” Byrd told The Laurinburg Exchange and WLNC radio. “So, just a lot of hard work and a lot of determination to get back. But hearing those words was definitely surreal because it’s something I dreamed of as a kid. But going through my accident, didn’t know what the future was like. So, just glad that I’m back and ready to get back out there.”

While he didn’t play in the team’s fall exhibition contest, Byrd plans to play this upcoming season, which begins Feb. 17 at East Carolina’s Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium against Rider.

Byrd initially thought his playing career was over after he learned some of his right leg would be amputated while he was in the hospital and the fact there’s never been a professional baseball player with a missing limb.

“There always has to be a first. Why not you?” Byrd said his mom, Mitzi, told him.

Parker Byrd said without the help of the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Bob Babbitt and Eric Cochran, his baseball-playing days may have been over.

Babbitt, a co-founder of the foundation, and Cochran, a filmmaker for CAF, reached out to Parker Byrd and helped him get the proper care and equipment, including a special prosthetic for running and playing baseball, to help him continue playing baseball. Parker Byrd said Cochran will produce a documentary of his journey in the near future.

Near the close of his testimony, Parker Byrd said this year, he hopes to “start a foundation to help disadvantaged injured people get back in the game of life.”

“I hope to provide resources to those who think there is no hope,” Parker Byrd said.

While life completely flipped for Parker Byrd in the middle of 2022, he’s embraced it all.

“It’s definitely a different lifestyle,” Parker Byrd said. “It’s just really just showing His work, just giving everything back to Him, just showing everybody that it’s not really me doing it; I’m putting in the work, but it’s all through Him. And just showing His miraculous ways through all of it is really what I love doing and just showing people the true reason why I’m here.”

Praise and worship kicked off the night, and reverend Paul Lemmond of the Scotland County FCA and Scotland High School principal Laura Bailey spoke about the mission of the FCA in getting young athletes to commit their lives to God.

Lemmond helped organize Sunday’s event.

“I would just want to thank everybody for coming,” Lemmond said. “I must say, we had (300) or 400 people here tonight. It just shows what God can do when you put your faith in Him, when you walk with Him, and you just give it all to Him. We had several get saved tonight, and this is all the honor and glory that we need to have. When people get saved, and God changes people, then we’re ready to go.”

Northview’s reverend, Tim Hodge, prayed with the congregation before the event ended.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange. He can be reached at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.