MARS HILL — Laurinburg’s Halea Jane Baker and Samuel C. Locklear are among the 393 students named to Mars Hill University’s Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering more than 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located about 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.