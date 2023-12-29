Whiteville bests Scotland in double OT

BLADENBORO — Coming off of a 66-36 opening-round loss to St. Pauls, the Scotland Fighting Scots men’s basketball team fell 65-62 in double overtime Friday afternoon against the Whiteville Wolfpack in the first consolation bracket matchup of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament.

The Wolfpack hit a shot at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, and as time was winding down, Scotland’s Brady Fowler drained a 3-pointer to send it into the second overtime. The Wolfpack hit a 3 with about 11 seconds left to get the 65-62 win.

With the loss, the Scots fall to 3-8 on the season, and the Wolfpack improve to 3-6.

Dylan Lampley led the way for Scotland, finishing with 25 points; Jerrison Dixon had 14 points; Jonathan Graham had 13 points; Fowler had eight points; and Shylan Harrell had one point.

For the Wolfpack, they were led in scoring by Will Fisher with 20 points; Brycen Edwards followed with 13 points; Justin Ward had 10 points; Corey Faison came away with nine points; Amari Best had four points; ZayShaun Bennett had two points; and Damarion Hall had one point.

Scotland will face the loser of West Columbus/Dillon Christian in the seventh-place game on Saturday at 2 p.m.