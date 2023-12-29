Nearly 50 people attended the Controlled Burn held by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, including tribal employees, community members and volunteers.

MAXTON — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina recently hosted the first Controlled Burn at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in December.

Nearly 50 people attended this event, including tribal employees, community members and volunteers. The event was held in honor of the Winter Solstice, which signifies the official start of winter and is the darkest day of the year.

The controlled burn displayed cultural significance by returning light to the land and continuing the American Indian practice of using controlled burning for land management. The event began with a ceremony, allowing attendees to see the cultural significance of fire, and learn about the benefits of fire and the future goals of controlled burning.

When Longleaf Pines and their environment are burned, it promotes new growth for vegetation, re-establishes wildlife environments, adds nutrients to the soil, allows for the growth of native plants and forages and prevents wild forest fires by eliminating brush and plant undergrowth.

This Controlled Burn also signifies the official start of the Lumbee Cultural Burn Association. This association aims to help Lumbee landowners manage their own lands by using controlled burn methods to ensure safety and cultural relevance.

For more information about controlled burns or the association, contact Lumbee Cultural Burn Association Director Courtney Steed at 910-431-2860 or Larry Edwards, Lumbee Tribe Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Coordinator at 910-522-5465.