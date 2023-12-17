BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Scotland women’s basketball team defeated the Marlboro County (SC) Bulldogs 65-41 in a nonconference road game Saturday.

The contest was a rematch from Dec. 9, when Scotland won 56-32 in Laurinburg.

Alicia McClain paced Scotland (8-1) with 19 points and five 3-pointers; Madison Dixon had 14; Morgan Thompson had 12; and Kayla Simmons had 10.

Shayana White and London Dudley each had 11 points for Marlboro County (0-6). Jordyn Zimmerman had seven.

Scotland is off until Jan. 5, 2024, when they host Union Pines in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Scotland men’s basketball struggles in loss to Marlboro County

The Scotland men’s basketball team fell to the Marlboro County (SC) Bulldogs 56-35 in Bennettsville, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Scotland also lost the last matchup between the two teams on Dec. 9 in Laurinburg 64-48.

Dylan Lampley had 10 points, and Dajuan Gibson had eight for Scotland (3-6).

Nori Adams had 19 points to lead Marlboro County (6-2); Isaiah Johnson had 16; and Ralphier Monroe had six.