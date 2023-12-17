LYNCHBURG, Va. — The St. Andrews men’s basketball team lost 99-26 to the NCAA Division I Liberty Flames in an exhibition game inside the Liberty Arena on Saturday.

Garrett McRae had 11 points to lead St. Andrews; Caleb Brown and Justin Hodges each had six points, with Brown also getting three rebounds; Allan Taylor had six rebounds; and Karldon Kelley-Williams had five rebounds.

Zander Yates shot 8 of 9 (6 of 7 from 3) and Brody Peebles went 9-for-15 shooting (5 of 11 from 3) as they both had 23 points and four rebounds for Liberty (9-3); Zach Cleveland had eight points, six rebounds, and five assists; Ben Southerland and Kaden Metheny each had seven points, with Southerland also pulling down seven rebounds; Shiloh Robinson had six points and seven rebounds; Colin Porter had six points and five assists; and Bryson Spell had two steals.

Liberty was 39 of 77 (50.6%) from the field and 18 of 44 (40.9%) from 3-point range.

St. Andrews is off for 16 days before resuming Appalachian Athletic Conference action at Reinhardt in Waleska, Georgia, on Jan. 2, 2024.