LAURINBURG —Despite their tough loss to Richmond High on Aug. 29, the Scots were able to recognize several standout performances. Jesse Clifton, Tremilian Griffin and Samier Pate were all named as Farm Bureau players of the game.

Senior Jesse Clifton played tight end, punter and outside linebacker. In the week two match-up against Richmond, he caught a touchdown pass and contributed significantly on defense with numerous tackles. For his performance, he was recognized as the Farm Bureau player of the game on defense.

Junior Tremilian Griffin serves as the offensive tackle for the Scots. He has excelled in the trenches, playing a significant role in creating openings for running backs Tyjurian White, Michael McLean, Deondre Braddy and Samier Pate. For his outstanding performance, he was named the Farm Bureau player of the game on offense.

Junior Samier Pate was named the Farm Bureau overall player of the game. He has proven to be a dual-threat player for the Scots, showcasing his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, run the football and play receiver.

Head coach Richard Bailey took to Facebook to express his excitement.

“Congrats to these three guys for being our Farm Bureau players of the game.Keep working, guys.”