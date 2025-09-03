Sophomore Braden Smith (9) makes a move past a Douglas Byrd defender during the Fighting Scots’ home match. Smith added to the scoring tally with a well-placed goal in the team’s commanding performance

Sophomore Tony Nguyen (1) powers a shot on goal during the Fighting Scots’ victory over Douglas Byrd. Nguyen found the back of the net, contributing a key goal in the team’s strong offensive showing.

Senior Jake Tew (2) controls possession in the midfield during the Fighting Scots’ matchup against Douglas Byrd.

LAURINBURG — A clinical performance was showcased on Tuesday evening, as the Fighting Scots soccer team played their most complete game of the young season, in a victory over Douglas Byrd 9-0 with the Mercy Rule applied in the second half.

Defying expectations, Scotland improves to 3-2, earning their first winning record and back-to-back victories since the 2022 season, silencing doubters.

After the victory, head coach Jeremy White emphasized, “Don’t sleep on Scotland soccer; we are working to revitalize this program. So far our confidence is building; players are now learning what it takes to win.”

Freshman Nathan Ward and sophomore Dakota Locklear turned in standout performances. Ward netted a season-high four goals, while Locklear added three of his own. The pair fueled the Scots’ dominant win and left the field fired up.

“It’s amazing; I finally got my first goal and got three in one game,” Locklear said. “We should move up to another conference to show how good we are. As a team, our goal is to make the conference championship.”

“It feels awesome. If we play like this, we can make it far in the conference and I guarantee a victory over Westover,” Ward stated.

The route only grew larger, as other Scots players contributed goals of their own; sophomore Tony Nguyen scored, and Braden Smith added another, with the Scots dominating every facet of the game against Douglas Byrd.

“I knew this team had the talent to be successful, and I challenged them and they have met my challenge,” White said. “We are not slowing down; we’re pushing forward relentlessly. Anytime we compete against a team, they’re going to get our very best.”

The Scots will host Westover next, looking to keep their winning streak alive in a 6 p.m. match-up on Sept. 4.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @ Travis Petty Jr.