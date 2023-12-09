FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland women’s basketball team lost its nonconference away game to the Jack Britt Buccaneers 67-62 Friday.

Scotland (4-1) held a 47-46 lead going into the fourth quarter of the contest, but Jack Britt outscored them 21-15 in the period to come away with the win.

Morgan Thompson scored 32 points, and Alicia McClain had 14 for the Lady Scots.

Jack Britt (5-1) used 21 points from Zahara Gerald, 16 from Dezariyah Clark, and 14 from Alexia White to get the win.

Scotland hosts Marlboro County (SC) in a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.

Scots suffer close loss to Buccaneers

The Scotland men’s basketball team lost 42-36 to the Jack Britt Buccaneers in nonconference action Friday night in Fayetteville.

Dylan Lampley scored 13 points, and Dajuan Gibson had seven for Scotland (3-2).

Jack Britt moved to 3-4 with the victory.