KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Lady Scots of Scotland High saw their season come to an end on Tuesday with a 51-42 loss to First Flight in the opening round of the state’s Class 3A basketball playoffs.

Scotland, seeded No. 25 in the tournament, finished its season at 14-10.

The Lady Scots battled the No. 8 seed Lady Nighthawks to a 10-10 knot after the first quarter of play, but saw a deficit grow through the second quarter when First Flight went on a 1509 run and took a 25-19 advantage into halftime.

Scotland made some adjustments during the intermission, and they immediately paid off. The Lady Scots raced through the third quarter on a 16-7 run and took a 35-32 lead into the fourth frame.’

But the Lady Nighthawks turned the tables and used a 19-7 run through the quarter to seal the nine-point victory.

