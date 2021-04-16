Scots’ season ends at New Bern in first round, 37-16

The Scots’ defense talks things over in the huddle on the sideline. Brian North of WCTI-TV | Courtesy Photo

The Scotland High School varsity football team’s season came to a close in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night.

The Fighting Scots fell 37-16 at New Bern.

The Bears controlled the game from the start and didn’t let up, racing out to a 37-0 lead by halftime.

The Scots offense struggled against a stout New Bern defense, finishing with just 152 total yards of offense.

Junior running back RJ Nicholson was Scotland’s primary source of offense, picking up 46 rushing yards on seven carries.

Both senior Mandrell Johnson and freshman Carter Revelle tooks snaps at quarterback in place of injured starter Tyler Barfield. The two combined for just 74 passing yards, but Johnson scored both the Scots’ touchdowns on the ground — with the first being a 9-yard touchdown run and the second a 1-yard touchdown run, both in the third quarter.

With the loss, Scotland finishes the 2020-2021 season 4-2. New Bern advances to face South View next Friday.

