NCHSAA releases first draft of conference realignment plan

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA released the first draft of its conference realignment plan that will go into effect next August for 2021-2025.

Despite being reassigned into separate classifications, the draft keeps rivals Richmond Senior High School, which will stay in 4A, and Scotland High School, which will move down to 3A, in the same conference.

Based on the new listing of conference realignments across the state, the NCHSAA is utilizing split-conferences more than it ever has. Currently, there are 10 split conferences across all classifications in North Carolina. Under the realignment proposal, 33 of the 61, or more than half, of the conferences across the state will be split.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the realignment committee’s desire not to limit those,” said commissioner Que Tucker in a statement. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time.”

Tucker added that the plan for playoffs will be reviewed and updated, but that will come later on in the realignment process.

The first draft shows that Richmond and Scotland will now be part of a seven-team split-conference. Gone are current Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents Jack Britt, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Seventy-First.

Instead, they are replaced by 3A schools Lee County, Southern Lee and Union Pines. Familiar and current-SAC foes Hoke County and Pinecrest round out the conference.

Now, schools have until Jan. 8 to submit feedback to the NCHSAA based on any concerns or suggestions that they have regarding the proposed draft. The NCHSAA’s realignment committee will reconvene to review the feedback received from the schools on Jan. 13, and will make adjustments where needed to the first draft.

The second draft will then be released to the schools on Jan. 14 for further consideration and feedback. The schools will then have another week to submit comments and concerns regarding the second draft.

“I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process,” Tucker said. “I am also thankful for the hard work of our Staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”

