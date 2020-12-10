Huvepharma to expand at its airport site

LAURINBURG – A Scotland County business will make nearly a $22 million investment and bring in 10 new jobs.

Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Carol McCall announced in a press release that Huvepharma plans to expand its operations in Scotland County by adding $1.9 million of new investment while also adding the 10 jobs. The release further stated this additional manufacturing space will assist the company in its grown-poultry vaccine development.

“When advance research and development company such as Huvepharma chooses to do business here and then chooses to recommit to Scotland County, it speaks volumes about our workforce here,” said McCall. “The Board of Commissioners is grateful Huvepharma elected to continue its partnership with Scotland County as a place where it envisions growth and prosperity.”

Mark Ward, director of Economic Development, stated Huvepharma “is a great company” and he is pleased they continue to invest in the community.

“Growing our existing industries continues to play a vital role in the local economy and this announcement highlights the importance of working closely with them in order to facilitate additional growth,” said Ward.

Also according to the press release, Huvepharma has more than a half-century of expertise in the fermentation and manufacturing of human and animal health and nutritional products.

“Their focus is on bringing human and animal health and nutrition products to market,” said Ward. “With its headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, Huvepharma has five production facilities in the USA, three in Bulgaria, two in France and one in Italy.

“This makes the third announcement of an industry expanding or locating in Scotland County since Nov. 10 with a combined investment of $22.9 million and 83 new jobs,” added Ward.

Ward continued by saying the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation appreciates all partners involved in making this project a success including EDPNC, NC Biotechnology Center, NC Commerce and Richmond Community College.

“Our partners play a vital role in our ability to add jobs and investment,” said Ward. “Thank you to the citizens, them and the workforce, we wouldn’t be able to attract these companies without them.”

Also according to Ward, in 2019, 65 jobs were created and $26.4 million in investments and, in 2018, there were 183 new jobs with $109 million invested.

Huvempharma is located in the Laurinburg Maxton Airport Industrial Park.

