Lady Pirates outlast Scots

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) dribbles around a defender during the Lady Scots’ game at Lumberton on Thursday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) dribbles around a defender during the Lady Scots’ game at Lumberton on Thursday night.

LUMBERTON — The Scotland High girls basketball team held a one-point lead with two minutes left in the game, but Lumberton rallied to defeat the Lady Scots 41-39 on Thursday in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Scots (5-11, 2-6 SAC) saw their losing streak grow to seven games. Asjah Swindell led Scotland with 19 points. Sierra Breeden added nine points, and Kadence Sheppard had eight points. Natalie Rodrigues scored three points. Those were the only Lady Scots who scored points.

Swindell scored to put the Lady Scots up 39-38 with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Lumberton (10-8, 3-5 SAC) missed its next shot and the rebound was recovered by Swindell, But Lumberton’s August Smith then gave the Lady Pirates the lead for good, 40-39, with a layup after stealing the ball under the basket.

The Lady Scots called timeout with 42.3 seconds on the clock. But their next possession ended with a five-second violation,

After missed free throws on Lumberton’s end of the floor, the Lady Pirates regained possession on a jump ball with 11.9 seconds left. Scotland quickly got the ball back and advanced it up the court, but Lumberton stole the ball near midcourt. The hosts then called timeout with 5.5 seconds left.

With the Lady Scots intentionally fouling, the Pirates had two consecutive fruitless trips to the free throw line. That left just enough time for Sheppard to attempt a long-range desperation shot, which sailed over the basket as time expired.

Smith led Lumberton with 13 points.

An updated story from the girls game, as well as the recap of the boys game between Scotland and Lumberton, will be published online at laurinburgexchange.com.

