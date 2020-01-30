SAU softball, baseball teams begin new season

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball and baseball teams are set to begin their respective seasons this weekend.

The softball team will host Limestone in a doubleheader on Friday. The first game is slated for 1 p.m. On Sunday, the Lady Knights will return to action with a doubleheader at Barton College.

The Knights baseball team will host Ohio Christian University in a Saturday twinbill that will begin at noon. The team will wrap up their three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

SAU swim teams grab academic awards

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America recently announced its list of Fall Scholar All-America Teams. The SAU men’s and women’s swim teams both made the cut.

Teams with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better earned spots on the list.

The Appalachian Athletic Conference had 10 total teams on the men’s and women’s list for NAIA schools.

The men’s team received the honor for having a team GPA of 3.58, while the women’s swim team had a 3.34 team GPA for the fall semester.

