Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Harold Morris Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24 that someone had broken into his storage building and stole a 2003 black motorcycle valued at $4,000.

GIBSON —A resident of St. John’s Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24 that unknown persons had broken into the residence and caused $150 to a door frame. Nothing was reported missing.

WAGRAM — A resident of Harold Morris Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had broken into their residence causing $100 to a door and stealing $10 of jewelry and a TV valued at $300.

GIBSON — A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a Chromebook and two TVs totaling $800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plant Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had broken in causing $150 to a window and stealing an AR-15 and assorted jewelry totaling $1,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that the back door was kicked in and a $100 microwave was stolen. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24 that unknown persons had stolen his 2005 Dodge Durango valued at $10,000.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24 that someone had stolen an electric power washer valued at $100 from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bridle Path Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen his white Chevrolet Impala valued at $8,000.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Morgan Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen a 12-gauge shotgun and a pellet rifle totaling $400.

Vandalism

GIBSON — A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had caused $250 to her Ford Focus by busting the windshield of the vehicle.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that his vehicle, which was unoccupied, had $100 damage after shots were fired into it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jaibahry McNair, 28, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for first-degree trespassing and resist, delay, obstruct. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nakhija Watson, 18, of South Pine Street was arrested Wednesday for injury to real property and trespassing. She was given a $4,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnathan McLean, 37, of Omega Street was arrested Wednesday for driving while under the influence, open container and possession of Schedule II controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Mary Revels, 40, of Maple Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to return rental property and DWI. She was given a $200 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_annacrime-17.jpg