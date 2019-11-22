Scotland Christian boys cruise past Columbus Christian, 72-23

LAURINBURG — Standout performances by Brodie Clark and Rodney Locklear powered the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team to a 72-23 win over Columbus Christian on Thursday.

Clark posted 24 points, eight steals, five rebounds and five assists. Locklear had 20 points, six steals and four assists for the Saints (2-0).

Josh Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds for Scotland Christian. Chadon Locklear posted a game-high nine rebounds.

Carter Bigford led Columbus Christian (1-2) with eight points.

Girls basketball recap

Ellie McPherson scored 25 points to lead the Columbus Christian girls basketball team to a 52-20 win against Scotland Christian on Thursday.

Alexus Blackwell posted five points and six rebounds for Scotland Christian (0-1). Lily Cartrette also scored five points. Toni Farmer and Reagon Cheek both grabbed six rebounds. Bethany Jacobs had two rebounds and two assists.

McPherson had eight steals, six rebounds and two assists for Columbus Christian (2-0). Courtney Malpass had five points and 13 rebouunds.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

