Maxton fills mayor’s seat after recount

MAXTON — Seventeen days after the Nov. 5 municipal election, the town of Maxton finally has a new mayor. For now.

With incumbent Mayor Chip Morton deciding against re-election earlier this year, Victor Womack and Paul Davis squared off for the seat — but throughout the voting, things remained tight.

At the end of the night Nov. 5, Davis held a 237-234 advantage — though Womack won the Robeson County vote by a 229-197 margin, not including the provisional or challenged ballots. In Scotland County, Davis took the verdict, 40-5, also not including provisional or challenged ballots.

There are a total of 174 eligible Maxton voters living in Scotland County, according to information from the Scotland County Board of Elections.

During canvasing on Nov. 15, results found that Davis had won the race by a 237-235 count.

On Tuesday, Womack requested a recount from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which was necessary because the race took place across two counties.

On Friday, both Scotland and Robeson counties held a ballot recount and each candidate added a single vote to their total from Robeson County — giving Davis the win, 238-236. There were no changes in vote totals from Scotland County.

According to Dell Parker, director of the Scotland County Board of Elections, Womack was given 24 hours to decide whether he would like a hand-to-eye recount of the results.

Maxton Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. told The Robesonian in Lumberton a date for swearing in newly elected officers will be determined after the recount is over. Hennegan said he believes that if Womack is named the winner it will be up to the Robeson County Board of Elections to decide if a special election is needed to fill Womack’s Board of Commissioners seat and to determine when and how that election will take place.

Vote may still be challenged