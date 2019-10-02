Tennis team’s senior duo reflects on final season

Bowen Bowen Carter Carter Scotland High senior Samantha Bowen competes in a singles match during the Lady Scots’ duel with Lumberton on Tuesday. Scotland High senior Samantha Bowen competes in a singles match during the Lady Scots’ duel with Lumberton on Tuesday. Scotland’s Claire Carter prepares to hit the ball during a tennis match earlier this season. Scotland’s Claire Carter prepares to hit the ball during a tennis match earlier this season.

LAURINBURG — Claire Carter and Samantha Bowen both have had impressive individual runs throughout their careers with Scotland’s girls tennis program. But they’re even more powerful as a doubles team.

“We have gotten a lot closer on and off the court,” Bowen said. “I just love Claire to death. We live down the road from each other, and our friendship has grown over the years of playing together.”

The senior duo is closing in on 10 doubles wins this year as their final season with the Lady Scots winds down. They were named the team’s captains this season, four years after they stepped on the court together for the first time as freshmen.

On Tuesday, in the last home match of their high school careers, Carter and Bowen celebrated senior way with wins against Lumberton. The pair won their respective singles matches handily, and then they teamed up to defeat Lumberton’s top doubles team 8-4.

The season isn’t over yet, but the senior captains had some time after Tuesday’s match to reflect on their careers at Scotland.

Bowen, who also plays softball at Scotland, still remembers how she felt when she first signed up for high school tennis. And she remembers having to work her way up the ladder, both on and off the court.

“I remember I was in charge of doing all of the manual labor that nobody else wanted to do,” Bowen said. “Claire and I were the only freshmen that year. We filled up water, we got out scorecards, we pulled balls out. Anything anyone else didn’t want to do, that’s what we did.

“It taught us a little discipline,” she added. “So it was good.”

Carter, a multi-sport athlete who juggled tennis and volleyball at one point in her career, remembers that process too, although it has felt like a blur.

“It’s crazy that it’s all coming to an end,” Carter said. “It went by so fast. (Senior year) has been my favorite year by far. I love all the girls on the team. I’m going to miss them.”

Carter was able to play her senior year under the guidance of her mom, Leigh Carter, who became Scotland’s head tennis coach last year.

“I love all the drills she does, and she’s been a good coach,” Claire said.

Bowen and Carter have both developed a passion for tennis over the last four years, and they both are interested in playing some more in college.

“Maybe some club tennis in college,” Bowen said. “I don’t know about a varsity tennis team. But I’ll always love the sport.”

And they’ll certainly remember all the memories they made with the Lady Scots.

“It hit me when I woke up this morning that this was my last (home) match,” Bowen said on Tuesday. “We’ve put in blood, sweat and tears here, and it’s paid off.”

Bowen https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_71517641-ED03-4187-B534-31E2D9F25320_ne2019102144122823.jpeg Bowen Carter https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Carter_Claire.jpeg Carter Scotland High senior Samantha Bowen competes in a singles match during the Lady Scots’ duel with Lumberton on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Samantha-Bowen-senior-day-action.jpg Scotland High senior Samantha Bowen competes in a singles match during the Lady Scots’ duel with Lumberton on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Claire Carter prepares to hit the ball during a tennis match earlier this season. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Claire-Carter-senior-day-action.jpg Scotland’s Claire Carter prepares to hit the ball during a tennis match earlier this season. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

‘… I’ll always love the sport.’

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester