Smith’s ‘spur of the moment’ decision pays off

LAURINBURG — Katie Smith’s high school tennis career started with encouragement from one of Scotland’s top players.

“Me, Claire (Carter) and some friends from school came out just to hit for fun one Friday night,” Smith said. “Claire was like, ‘You need to come try out.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know about that. I don’t think that’s a good idea.’”

Carter, the top starter on Scotland’s girls tennis team, told Smith to take some time and think about it. It wasn’t an easy decision for Smith, a senior who had already established herself as a standout softball player.

Eventually, Smith decided to take a chance and join the tennis team. And with the tutelage of Scotland tennis coach Leigh Carter, she began developing her skills.

It was a challenging and “nerve-wracking” experience at times, Smith said. But on Tuesday, just over a month after she suited up with the tennis team for the first time, Smith said the process was worth it.

“It was a fun thing to do, just spur of the moment, senior year,” she said.

The decision was worthwhile not just for Smith, but also for the team as a whole. She holds a 5-2 record as Scotland’s No. 6 singles starter. She also has logged three doubles victories — one with Morgan Stewart as her partner, one with D’Averia Johnson and another with Audrey Lane.

Her time with the Lady Scots isn’t over yet, but Smith has already learned a lot on the tennis court— and not all of those lessons have to do with the sport.

“It’s taught me a lot about tennis and life,” Smith said. “Live and have fun. Do your best in everything you need to do.”

Smith is glad she gave some extra thought to the suggestion Carter made months ago.

“It was fun to do something new and different,” she said, “instead of sticking to the same old same old.”

Senior chose to join tennis team this year

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

