PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s Norman Junker added another award to his collegiate resume, as the senior was named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

The Nordrach, Germany native was an integral part of the program’s success, and graduated with a 3.89 GPA this May with a degree in psychology.

The announcement marks the first time in program history a Brave has earned the honor.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

Junker brought home an event title in the 10000-meters at the Conference Carolinas Outdoor Championships, while also earning all-conference honors in the 1500-meters and 5000-meters.