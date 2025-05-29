LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Wednesday are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

JPH Logging played Johnson Brothers Construction

Highland Primary Care played PCI

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Gibson Oil defeated WKND Warrior 8-7

Leading Hitter for Gibson Oil- Keanne, for WKND Warrior- Oliver

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Purcell Clinic defeated Eric Byrd Insurance 3-2

Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Hayden Cooke, for Eric Byrd Insurance- Knox Liles and Noah Thorpe

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Weichert Realty defeated Sheriff’s Office 5-4

Leading Hitters for Weichert Realty- Jalonnie Poe and Rylee Little, for Sheriff’s Office- Natalia

Hayes Forest Products defeated Quality Oil 14-4

Leading Hitters for Hayes Forest- Hollyn Hayes and Mary Kate Clart, for Quality Oil- Shania Cormanie and Oaklyn Goins

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Be Relentless 10-3

Leading Hitters for Laurinburg Auto Sales- Paislee Connell, for Be Relentless- Rayne Huckabee

State Line Realty defeated Tier One 9-4

Leading Hitters for State Line Realty- Macie Britt, for Tier One- Hartlee Knight