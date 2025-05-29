LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Wednesday are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
JPH Logging played Johnson Brothers Construction
Highland Primary Care played PCI
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Gibson Oil defeated WKND Warrior 8-7
Leading Hitter for Gibson Oil- Keanne, for WKND Warrior- Oliver
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Purcell Clinic defeated Eric Byrd Insurance 3-2
Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Hayden Cooke, for Eric Byrd Insurance- Knox Liles and Noah Thorpe
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Weichert Realty defeated Sheriff’s Office 5-4
Leading Hitters for Weichert Realty- Jalonnie Poe and Rylee Little, for Sheriff’s Office- Natalia
Hayes Forest Products defeated Quality Oil 14-4
Leading Hitters for Hayes Forest- Hollyn Hayes and Mary Kate Clart, for Quality Oil- Shania Cormanie and Oaklyn Goins
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Be Relentless 10-3
Leading Hitters for Laurinburg Auto Sales- Paislee Connell, for Be Relentless- Rayne Huckabee
State Line Realty defeated Tier One 9-4
Leading Hitters for State Line Realty- Macie Britt, for Tier One- Hartlee Knight